In Class 12 physics-2 paper leak case, Uttar Pradesh police have filed an FIR against the centre-in-charge Bhupendra Kumar. The physics -2 question paper of the Uttar Pradesh board examination mistakenly got leaked at a centre in Bahraich district. The physics paper scheduled to be held on Saturday, February 17 was leaked by the mistake of the centre In-charge at a centre in Imamganj under Shivpur block of the district on Thursday. Speaking about the matter, duty inspector of the school (DIoS) Rajendra Kumar Pandey said instead of physics-1 paper, physics-2 question paper was opened and distributed among the appeared students at the Jamia Rizvia Anwarul Mustafa High School, Imamganj.

After receiving the wrong paper to attempt, some students told invigilators about it. After which, centre in charge Bhupendra Kumar realised his mistake and took back the question paper from the students. Initially, the centre-in-charge Bhupendra Kumar tried to cover up his mistake but later it came to Rajendra Kumar Pandey knowledge through a social media message. Following the incident, the Board officials filed an FIR against the Kumar in the physics-2 paper leak case. Then, DIoS immediately informed the secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board about this matter. A new set of question paper had been transported by the board and was likely to receive late on Friday night.

A few days back, After the 10 lakh students skipped class 10 and 12 board exams, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had come out in support of easier examination to keep away the fear of exams among students. Massive dip in the appearance of students in class 10 and 12 board exams came after the government took necessary steps to crack down on cheating and the education mafia that encourages the use of unfair means during the exams.

Reports suggested that this is the highest number of student dropout recorded since 2016 in UP Board’s history. Out of total 66 lakh students, who were registered for appearing at the UP board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12, at least 5 lakh students left the examinations in first two days while others tailed them, just two days later making it the highest drop out of around 10 lakh students in just 4 days from UP Board exams.