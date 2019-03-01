UP Board exams results 2019, UP Board Class 10 Result 2019 High School Results Date and UP Board Class 12 Result 2019 date. The Uttar Pradesh board Class 10 examination was finished on February 28, and the Class 12 examination will end on March 2, 2019. Students who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh class 10th and 12th examination can their results on the UP board official website. UP Board class 10th, 12th exam results to be declared in last week of April @ upresults.nic.in.

UP Board exams 2019: The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh has decided to declare the results for class 10th and 12th examination in last week of April. Students can check the results through the official websites- upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in. Students will also be notified through available mobile apps and SMS.

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) secretary stated that this year the examination went smoothly under strict vigilance and strict measures were implemented in order to lower the chance of cheating. Receiving a report of mass copying during an ongoing examination of class 12 Physics examination in Muzaffarnagar, the board took strict actions and arrested 14 invigilators among 17 people. District Magistrate Ajay Shanker Pandey informed scribes that a police case was registered against the 17 people who were arrested and adviced the examination board to cancel the Physics board paper at the centre.

The board will announce the date of the Physics exam after the end of the Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations on March 2, 2019.

Students should follow certain rules that have been made by the council of the board because of any mishappening that would occur in a class would affect all the other students who all are appearing for the same. Subscribed book materials should be followed up before appearing for the Board examination.

