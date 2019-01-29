UP Board Exams 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to conduct UP Class 10, 12 board examination, which will commence from February 7. The date sheet for the UP Board Exams Class 10, 12 is already out and follow the simple steps given below to check the UP board exams details from Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad's (UPMSP) official website @ upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Exams 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Board Examination for Class 10th and 12th will be conducted by the High School and Intermediate Education from February 7. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will conduct exams in two shifts, from 8 am to 11:15 am in the morning, and 2 pm to 5:15 pm in the afternoon. The UP board examinations 2019 will be conducted for 16 days and this time it will see many changes in the examination pattern.

After the announcement of board examination, Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Dinesh Sharma advised the students to be confident and not to afraid of the exams. Dinesh Sharma said, “The class 10th board examination is the first milestone in a student’s life, while the class 12th board examination is the second one. Both these examinations decide the future, and hence they are extremely important.”

The date sheet for the UP Board Exams Class 10, 12 is out and students can easily check the details on Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad’s (UPMSP) official website @ upmsp.edu.in. The students can check the examination details by simply following the steps mentioned below:

Log on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad’s (UPMSP) @ upmsp.edu.in. Click on the link that reads UP Board Exams Class 10, 12. A new window will pop now. save and download details of UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams.

