The UP Board released Class 10 and 12 Results around twenty days ago, but it is yet to announce the dates for the improvement/compartment exams. As such, students with a backlog have grown uncertain as all they can do is revise and re-revise, not sure about the date of their exam.

An intermediate student who failed her social science paper said that now, all the universities are talking of completing their admission process by September and then commencing a new academic session. The delay by UP Board in announcing the exam dates is worrying her. She said that there are many students like her who need to pass an exam to get admission in the universities.

The Principal of Kidwai Memorial Girls’ Inter College, Himmatganj, Anjum Afsan said that inquiries in this regard are pouring from parents and students. Many intermediate students who failed in one subject are inquiring about the dates of compartment exams. She said that unlike last year, when failing in one subject meant repeating, from this year UP Board has introduced the provision of compartment exams for such students who have another chance to clear class 12.

The UP Board had released the high school and intermediate exam results on the 27th of June. Around 35,017 intermediate students were unable to pass in the least, one subject. 3,27,663 students failed in high school, but have otherwise been marked off as ‘Passed’. They may appear in compartment examinations for the subject(s) they could not pass in.

A senior board official said that the coronavirus cases are increasing across the state. Since the situation is rapidly changing, they need due permission of the state government for holding the exams and they will announce the dates accordingly.

