The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Class 10 and Class 12 results, which was set to be declared on April 15, 2018 has been cancelled and as per reports, it will be announced in the third week of April. However, the exact date has not been revealed by the state board yet.

As per earlier reports, the Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh also known as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) was supposed to declare the Class 10 and 12 results on April 15, 2018, on its official website upresults.nic.in. However, latest reports say that now the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results will not be releasing on April 15. The declaration of results has been postponed to the third week of this month on their official website upresults.nic.in.

According to reports, the results will be available at upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in. The UP Class 10 examination was conducted from February 6- February 22, 2018, while the Class 12 examinations also started on February 6 but concluded on March 12, 2018. earlier it was also reported that after the results get declare on April 15, the new academic session will start from April 16. However, it looks like commencement of the new session will also have to be postponed by the authority.

To check UP Board 10th Result 2018 and the UP Board 12th Result 2018 results, students need to follow the steps given below –

Go to the official website upresults.nic.in Click on the link UP Board Result 2018 Class 10 or UP Board 12th Result 2018 Enter the necessary details such as Roll Number and click submit Your result will be displayed on the screen Now download the same and keep it for further references.

Students can also visit results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net to check the UP Board Class 10 Results 2018 and UP Board Class 12 Results 2018 results.

Students can also get their results via SMS on their Mobile

SMS – UP10<space>ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

SMS – UP12<space>ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

