The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to announce the Class 10 and 12 results on April 29. Those who have appeared the examination can go to the official website of the Board to download their result at upresults.nic.in. Also, the results for both the classes will be declared on the same day.

Moreover, according to reports in a leading daily the UO Board secretary has revealed that results of both the examinations will be declared on the same day at 12.30PM by the director of the board Awadh Naresh Sharma in Allahabad. Earlier, it was reported that the results were supposed to be declared on or before April 15 on the official websites. The UP Board Class 12 exam was conducted from February 6 and till March 12 while the Class 10 examination was conducted from February 6 to February 22.

To avail the UP Board Result 2018, students need to follow the steps given below:

Log on to the official website, upmsp.edu.in Click on the link that read “Class 10 results” or “Intermediate results 2018” Enter all the necessary details in the prescribed format Click “submit” The student will be directed to the page where his/her results will be displayed on the screen Now download and take a print out of the same for further references

