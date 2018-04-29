UP Board result 2018 are likely to be announced on Sunday afternoon at Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) official website upresults.nic.in. The UPSEB (UPMSP) will declare Class 10 and 12 results today and students can download their result and mark sheet from upresults.nic.in.

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to announce the results for Class 10 and 12. The results for secondary education and higher secondary education examination will be declared on Sunday (April 29). As per UPSEB official website upresults.nic.in, the results for Class 10 will be declared around 12:30 PM and Class 12 results are likely to be out by 1 PM today. Students can simply log on to UPSEB’s official website to download the exam result and mark-sheet.

The UP Board Intermediate Class 12 (XII) examination 2018 results and UP Board High School Class 10 (X) examination 2018 results and mark sheet will be available on upresults.nic.in by Sunday afternoon. As per reports, UP Board exam results will be declared by the director of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) Awadh Naresh Sharma in Allahabad. Candidates can simply log on to the UPSEB’s official website upresults.nic.in and download their result by following easy steps given below.

Steps to check and download the results for Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) Known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Class 10 and 12:

Log on to the official website upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in Click on the link that read “Class 10 results” or “Intermediate results 2018” Enter all the necessary details in the prescribed format Click “submit” The student will be directed to the page where his/her results will be displayed on the screen Now download and take a print out of the same for further references

