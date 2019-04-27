UP Board Result 2019 Class 12 released: The Uttar Pradesh Board has announced the result of Class 12 on its official website i.e. upmsp.edu.in at around 12:30 PM, today. Candidates waiting to check their results can visit the given below official as well as alternative websites.

UP Board Result 2019 Class 12 released: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the results of Class 12th board exams for 2019 today i.e. Saturday, April 27 at 12:30 PM. All the students who appeared for the board examination, both Class 12th and Calss 10th, are advised to check their respective UP results 2019 on the official website of UPMSP i.e. upmsp.edu.in. Over 26, 11, 319 students appeared for the UP Board 12th examination which were conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Board from February 7 to March 2, 2019.

Candidates can also check their UPMSP Class 12th results 2019 on alternative websites like:

upresults.nic.in

upmspresults.up.nic

results.gov.in

examresults.net

Here is the topper’s list:

1) Tanu Tomar has scored 489 marks out of 500. She has scored 97.80% marks.

2) Bhagyashree Upadhyay has scored 476 out of 500 marks. She has scored 95.20% marks.

3) Akanksha Shukla has scored 474 out of 500 marks. She has scored 94.80% marks.

4) Yuvraj Singh has scored 473 out of 500 marks. He has scored 94.60% marks.

5) Deeksha has scored 469 out of 500 marks. She has scored 93.80% marks.

5) Shweta Singh has scored 469 out of 500 marks. She has scored 93.80% marks.

6) Ankita Kumari has scored 467 out of 500 marks. She has scored 93.40% marks.

6) Rishi Raj Bhargav has scored 467 out of 500 marks. He has scored 93.40 % marks.

7) Swati Singh has scored 466 out of 500 marks. She has scored 93.20% marks.

8) Prashant Kumar has scored 464 out of 500 marks. He has scored 92.80% marks.

8) Drashty has scored 464 out of 500 marks. She has scored 92.80% marks.

8) Akanksha Singh has scored 464 out of 500 marks. She has scored 92.80% marks

9) Atithi Kumar has scored 463 out of 500 marks. He has scored 92.60% marks.

10) Shivangi Pandey has scored 461 out of 500 marks. She has scored 92.20% marks.

Steps to check the UP Class 12 Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPMSP i.e. upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link that read Class 12 results 2019.

Step 3: Enter the required details like Roll No. and Name.

Step 4: Click on the button that says Submit.

Step 5: The UP Results 2019 Class 12 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the results and take a printout for future reference.

Step 7: Similarly, follow the above given steps to check the UP Class 10 Results 2019.

Note: If a student is unable to check his or her respective UP Results 2019 on the official website of UPMSP or alternative websites, he or she can send a text to given below number to receive the UPMSP Result 2019 on the mobile phone.

Type – UP12ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263

Type – UP10ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263

