UP Board Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Board will declare the UP Board Class 10 result 2019, UP Board Class 12th Result 2019 today at 12: 30 pm. The UP Board Result will be available @ upmsp.edu.in, @ upresults.nic.in.

UP Board Result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to declare the UP Board Results 2019 for Class 10th and 12th. The UPMSP will publish the result @ upmsp.edu.in. The candidates can also check and download their UP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2019 on upresults.nic.in and examresults.net. Students who appeared in the UP board examination 2019 for Class 10, Class 12 and were waiting eagerly for the results can download their score card by simply following the steps mentioned below.

The students are advised to keep their admit cards or hall tickets ready to check and download the Uttar Pradesh Board result 2019 immediately after the board shares it. According to the reports, this year, more than 58 lakh students appeared for the UP Board Class 10, 12 examinations, which were held between February 7 to 28 for Class 10 and the UP Board 12th examination 2019 was conducted February 7 to March 2nd.

Follow these simple steps to check and download the UP Board Class 10 Result 2019, UP Board Class 12 Result 2019:

Step 1. Log on to the official website of UP Board/ Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad @ upresults.nic.in or @ upmsp.edu.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the ‘result’ given for details on Class 12 and 10 results.

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page now, login with your credentials like name and registration number.

Step 4. The UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2019 will appear on your screen.

Step 5. Download it and keep a print-out for future reference.

The students can also get their UP Board Class 10, 12 results through SMS by following a very simple procedure.

Step 1: Open the message box on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Write message UP 12 followed by your role number, for example, UP12ROLLNUMBER

Step 3: Send it to 56263

Step 4: Within a few minutes you will receive a message with your marks and rank.

The candidates are advised to keep a close eye on UP Board’s official websites upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and examresults.net for the latest updates about UP Board Class 10 result 2019, UP Board Class 12 result 2019 or students can subscribe to NewsX.com for all the latest notifications and result related news.

