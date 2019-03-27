UP Board Result 2019: The results for the class 10 and the class 12 examinations of UP board is expected to be announced before or on April 20. Previously, in 2018, the result of class 10 and class 12 UP Board examinations was declared on April 29, 2019.

UP Board Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education, popularly known as the UP Board, conducted the board examinations of class 10 and class 12 in a record time of 16 days. As per the reports, the results of the UP board class 10 and class 12 examination will be declared on April 20, 2019. The results for the UP Board Examination 2019 are going to be declared much before in terms of date in comparison to 2018. The UP Board examinations 2019 ended before the beginning the exams of other state boards. Previously, in 2018, the result of class 10 and class 12 UP Board examinations was declared on April 29, 2019. The board officials said that the results will be declared on an early basis in 2019 as compared to that of 2018.

A total number of 58,06,922 students have registered for the UP board examinations 2019 and 8,354 school were made exam centres to execute the examination. The UP Board installed CCTV cameras and voice recorders at all the examination centres in order to maintain the decorum of the examination and make the examination cheating free. The UP Board has categorised more than 1,314 examination centres as sensitive and 448 examination centres are categorised as hypersensitive.

Due to UP boards strict behaviour towards malpractices like cheating, more than 11 lakh students chose to skip the UP board Examination of 2018. The Board also stated that due to the increased strictness, a large number of students didn’t appear for the examination. The board added that a special task force was formed in order to keep a check on the rackets run by the cheating mafia of India.

When to check the UP Board Result 2019:

As per the reports, the UP board results will be declared before April 20, 2019.

The official website to check the UP Board result is upresults.nic.in.

How to check the UP board result 2019:

Tap the link saying UP Board result present on the homepage of the official website, upresults.in.

About UP Board:

The UP board is a state governed autonomous authority for examining the class 10th examination and the class 12th examination of Uttar Pradesh. The headquarter of the UP is situated in Allahabad. The UP board has the tag of Asia’s largest board in terms of the number of students. The UP Board conducts examination and prepares the result of approximately 32,00,000 students.

