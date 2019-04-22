UP Board result 2019: The results for the UP Board examination of class 10th and class 12th will be declared in the last week of April. The students can access and check their results by visiting the official website of UP Board, upresults.nic.in.

UP Board result 2019 for class 10th, 12th to be declared in April last week; Check steps to download and other details here

UP Board result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Board results for class 10 and class 12 will be declared soon. As per the officials of the UP Board, the evaluation process is almost complete and the result can be announced by the last week of April 2019. After the declaration of the results, the students can access and check their results by visiting the official websites of the Uttar Pradesh Board, upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in. As per the reports, the results for both class 10 and class 12 of UP Board can be declared on the same day.

Steps to download the UP board result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the UP Board, upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying UP board intermediate examination 2019 result or the UP board high school examination 2019 result present on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 4: Tap the submit button.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result.

Step 7: Take a printout of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future references.

Approximately 58 lakh candidates are waiting for the results. In the current year, 58,06,922 students registered themselves to appear in the Board’a high school and intermediate examination out of which 31,95,603 appeared for the high school examination and 26,11,319 appeared for the intermediate examination.

The class 10 exams were organised by Uttar Pradesh Board from February 7 to February 28 and the board exam for class 12 students was conducted from February 7 to March 2, 2019.

About UP Board:

The Uttar Pradesh Board was founded in the year 1921 by the act of United Provinces Legislative Council. The headquarters of the organisation is situated in Allahabad. The first examination was conducted by the board in the year 1923. The UP board is Asia’s largest board in terms of the number of students. The board conducts the examination and prepares the result for more than 32,00,000 students.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More