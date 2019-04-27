UP Board result 2019 today @upresults.nic: The Class 10 result 2019 results are declared @upresults.nic.in. Other than the official website, students can check result via SMS also by sending their details to 56263.

UP Board class 12 result 2019 released: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the Class 10th and 12th result on its official website upresults.nic.in. For class 12th, the pass percentage stands at 70.06. When it comes to toppers, Bagpat girl Tanu Tomar has topped the intermediate exams with 97.83%, followed by Bhagyashree who has secured 97.2% while third rank holder Akanksha has secured 94.80%.

Students should note that the results won’t be available on upresults.up.nic.in. Besides the official one, the candidates can also download their result on upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board class 12 result 2019 released: Steps to check UP Board class 12 Result 2019

Step 1. Log on to the official website of UP Board at upresults.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads result

Step 3. A new page will appear on your screen

Step 4. Enter the required credentials like name and registration number.

Step 5. UP Board Class 12 Result 2019 will appear on your screen.

Step 6. Download, save and take a print-out for future reference.

UP Board class 12 result 2019 released: Here’s how to check via SMS

SMS- UP10ROLLNUMBER- Send it to 56263

SMS- UP12ROLLNUMBER- Send it to 56263

A total of 31,95,603 students registered this year for class 12th while a total of 36 lakh are awaiting their Class 10 result. Last year there were 29.81 lakh candidates who sat for the exam and the results last year were declared on April 29, 2019. Interestingly, due to strict measures taken to curb malpractices at exam centres, as many as 6.5 lakh examinees quit the examination while 403 were caught using unfair means.

Last year, 72,43% students cleared the exam out of which the pass percentage of boys was 67.4% while the pass percentage of girls was 78.4.

