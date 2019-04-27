UP Board Result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Class 12th Results and UP Class 10th Results on its official website i.e. upmsp.edu.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can also receive their respective results via sms.

Note: If you are not able to access your result online, you can send a SMS to receive your UP Board Class 12th Results 2019 on mobile Phone. You just need to send UP12ROLLNUMBER on 56263. Same implies for Class 10ths students, simply text UP10ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

Steps to Check the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Board i.e. upresults.nic.in or other result like examresults.net.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads Result.

Step 3. The link will direct you to a new page.

Step 4. Login to your account by filling in the details like name and registration number.

Step 5. Your UP Board Class 12th Results 2019 or UP Board Class 10th Results 2019 will appear on your screen.

Step 6. Download your respective results and take a print out of it for future reference.

