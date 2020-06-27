UP Board Result 2020 Date and Time: The UPMSP will declare class 10th and 12th results today at 12pm at its official websites - upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Students waiting for their UP Board high school and intermediate results 2020 will be able to check their marks and passing percentage on official websites - upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in once the results are available.

UP Board Result 2020 Date and Time: The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh (UPMSP) will declare the board results for nearly 56 lakh students of Class 10 and class 12 today. The up board 10th, 12th result 2020 will be released on the official website, as affiliated schools will not be following the traditional practice of releasing the result on school noticeboards to avoid crowds in their campuses given the prevailing conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The links to access the UP Board 10th, 12th result 2020 can be noted by awaiting students as follows: https://upmsp.edu.in/ and upresults.nic.in. The steps to check the up board 10th result 2020 and UPMSP 12th results will be available once the result is declared, as also a direct link to access and download the declared result.

The date of announcement came with an official notification issued by the Board. It is expected that Deputy CM Dr. Dinesh Sharma will be declaring the result from Lok Bhawan himself. It will be released on the official website after the official declaration by Dr. Sharma. The expected time of the declaration is 12 pm.

Also read: IIT Bombay goes online, to hold digital classes from next semester

It is advised that concerned students should keep their admit cards ready to fill in the required details as soon as the results are announced. These details include the roll number of the students, school code, date of birth, among other details. On the declaration of the result, students shall be granted e-marksheet, since physical collection of the marksheet has been made impossible by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, a physical marksheet will be released by the board as soon as circumstances clear out. However, both the marksheets will be equally valid in securing admissions to higher institutes of education, the process for which is to begin after the official declaration of the UP Board class 12 result.

Under UPMSP, all students must secure a minimum of 35% in each subject to be declared cleared and promoted from their respective classes.

It is important to note that the board had to postpone the evaluation of answer-scripts and the declaration of the result for students of Class 10 and Class 12, given the worldwide outbreak of novel-coronavirus and the subsequent imposition of the lockdown in the country.

However, the Board made sure that evaluation procedures were completed as soon as possible, and the UP Board High School and Inter results for the Board Exam 2020 will be available today on the official website.

Also read: Class 10 and 12 board exams scrapped, CBSE tells top court

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App