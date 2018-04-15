The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Class 10 and Class 12 results will be announcing the results by the end of April as per the Deputy Chief Minister of UP Dr. Dinesh Sharma. Students can avail their results online at www.upresults.nic.in. Dinesh Sharma also said that, for next year, the class 9 and class 11 students will have to fill their adhaar numbers while filling up the board examination forms.

Deputy Chief Minister of UP Dr. Dinesh Sharma has told the media that the UP Board results 2018 will be declared soon, as per reports in a leading news agency. Sharma said that both the class 10 and class 12 results will be out by the end of this month. Earlier there were reports, that the results were supposed to be out today, on April 15. However, it was later reported that the announcement of results has been postponed to the third week of April.

Moreover, when the results will be out, it will also be available online and students could log on to the official website www.upresults.nic.in of the UP Board. Sharma also said that the copies of the UP Board toppers will be uploaded online so that other students can follow them during their preparations for the examination. Meanwhile, Sharma said that from next year Adhaar card will be mandatory for filling up the forms of Class 9 and Class 11 board examinations. The minister said, “It will help identify them and further check the menace of copying.”

To check their results online, students can follow the steps given below:

Go to the official website www.upresults.nic.in Click on the link UP Board Result 2018 Class 10 or UP Board 12th Result 2018 Enter the necessary details such as Roll Number and click submit Your result will be displayed on the screen Now download the same and keep it for further references.

Students can also visit results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net to check the UP Board Class 10 Results 2018 and UP Board Class 12 Results 2018 results.

