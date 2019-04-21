UP Board Results 2019: As per official figures, a total of 5,89,622 candidates had registered for class 12 and class 10 exams, out of which, 6,69,860 students didn’t appear for the boards. Last year, a total of 26.54 lakh students, including 1.79 lakh private examinees had registered for the Inter exams.

UP Board Results 2019: Check confirmed date for class 10th, 12th results here

The Uttar Pradesh Board will declare the results for class 10 and class 12 exams in the last week of April. As per officials, the evaluation work is almost complete and the result can be declared in next week. Additional secretary UP board, Shiv Lal said that the final result dates are yet to be announced but students can expect it anytime, after Monday. Students who appeared for class 10 and 12 examinations can check their result on the same date. Students who appeared for the examination can check their result on the official websites upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com.

The examination was held on February 7 and concluded on February 28, , 2019 while the intermediate examination started on February 7 and ended on March 2, 2019.

As per official figures, a total of 5,89,622 candidates had registered for class 12 and class 10 exams, out of which, 6,69,860 students didn’t appear for the boards. Last year, a total of 26.54 lakh students, including 1.79 lakh private examinees had registered for the Inter exams. Out of which 11 lakh were marked absent in the examinations.

A total of 8354 examination centres were made in 75 districts in the state. As many as 403 examinees were caught using unfair means during the exams. A total of 68 FIRs were lodged during the examinations against centre superintendents and invigilators found promoting the use of unfair means.

To re-evaluate, the students need to follow a certain guideline that is to reevaluate one subject paper, candidates will have to pay Rs 500. Earlier, the students were required to pay Rs 100.

