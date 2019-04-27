UP Board results 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the results of both class 10 and Class 12 examination. In the history of UP board, the board has declared that it was the worst Class 12 results as compared to the past decade, however, the Class 10 results have recorded a slight increase.

While the UP Board Class 12 results have seen a slight fall, the High School 2019 results have been raised by 4.91%. Gautam Raghuvanshi from Kanpur has topped the UP Board Class 10 results with 97.17% while Tanu Tomar with 97.80% is the topper in UP board intermediate examination.

The UP board Class 10 examination took place at around 8,354 examination centres while over 8,291 centres were set for the Intermediate examination. The evaluation process commenced from March 8 and continued till March 25. Over 70,000 teachers were hired to evaluate the exam copies of Class 10 student. Over 45,000 teachers checked the copies of Class 12 examination.

The students who have appeared in the UP board examination can check and download their results on the official website of UPMSP @ upmsp.edu.in. There are other websites to check the board results, which are @ upresults.nic.in and @ examresults.net. The UP Board Class 10 board exams were held from February 7 to February 28, 2019, and the board exams of class 12th were conducted from February 7 to March 2, 2019.

How to check the results UP Board Class 10 12 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPMSP @upmsp.nic.in

Step 2: A homepage will appear, click on the link named “UPMSP Board Result 2019”

Step 3: Enter the roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the result for future reference

