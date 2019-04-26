Uttar Pradesh Board results will be declared by tomorrow. The students can check the results on the official website @ upmps.nic.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), also known as the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, is likely to announce the class 10 and class 12 results tomorrow on April 27, 2019. Students can check the results on the official website of UPMSP: upmsp.edu.in. The UPMSP is likely to declare the UP Board results on its website by 1 pm.

Besides upmsp.edu.in, candidates can also check the board results on the following sites: upresults.nic.in, results.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

How to check the UP Board results:

Step 1: Visit the official website @ upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link saying ‘U.P Board 10th results’ or ‘U.P Board 12th results’ on homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter Roll Number provided by the UP Board

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: The result will open on the screen

Step 7: Download the result for future reference

Apart from these websites, students can also check the results of UP Board via SMS. The get the Class 10 results through SMS, type ‘UP10ROLLNUMBER’ on your mobile phone and send it to 56263 and for Class 12 results, type ‘UP12ROLLNUMBER’ and send to 56263.

Over 50 lakh students are keenly waiting for the results. While 32 lakh students had appeared in the UP Board Class 10 exam, around 26 lakh students had appeared in the UP Board Class 12 exam. The UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams were conducted from February 7 to 28, 2019, and from February 7 to March 2, 2019, respectively. The timings for 10th board exam was 8 am to 11.15 am, while timings for 12th board exam was 8 am to 11.15 am and 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

About UP Board:

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh was established in 1921 under the control of the UP government. The headquarters of the board is in Praygraj. The board enjoys the tag of Asia’s largest board in terms of the number of students.

