The Yogi Adityanath government in UP has announced laptops and one lakh rupees for students who have scored meritoriously in the 2020 UP Board Examinations.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma along with the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) officials announced the state boards result of class 10 and 12 on Saturday. The Deputy Chief Minister announced that meritorious students will get a laptop and Rs 1 lakh cash.

Speaking at a press conference, Sharma said, “On the instructions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. the meritorious students will get Rs 1 lakh cash, a laptop and we will build a road to their houses.”

Praising the efforts of the UPMSP for conducting examinations in these difficult times, he said: “In these very difficult times, we conducted these examinations. More than two crore copies were checked in 21 days which is commendable work. The results are better for both class 10 and 12 this year as compared to the previous year.”

Earlier in the day, Adityanath congratulated the students who cleared their Class 10 and 12 board examinations conducted by the UPMSP.

