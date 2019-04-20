The students can check their results on the official website @upmspresults.up.nic.in. The UP Board examinations for Class 10 students were conducted from February 7 to February 28, 2019, and the board examinations for class 12 students started from February 7 and ended on March 2, 2019.

The Uttar Pradesh Board is likely to declare the results for class 10th and class 12th intermediate examinations soon. As per reports, the results for the high school and intermediate exams are likely to be announced by next week. Students have been advised by the board not to take stress during the result. If sources are to be believed, the printed of hard copies of results is in process and would be completed by Sunday.

Students can check their results on other websites as well including @upresults.nic.in, @results.nic.in, @upmsp.edu.in.

As per board records, a total of 58,06,922 students had appeared in the board’s class 10th and class 12th intermediate exams. Around 31,95,603 appeared in high school while 26,11,319 appeared in class 12th examinations.

How to check:

1. Go to the official website @upresults.nic.in

2. Click on the UP result board link

3. Enter the required information and other details

4. Click on the Submit button

5. The result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download the result and take the printed copy for future references.

Results via SMS:

The students can check their results via SMS by typing their Roll Number and send it to 56263. After sending details, the student will receive a message with the result.

