UP Board UPMSP 10th Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the results of UPMSP 10th exam 2019 today where Gautam Raghuvanshi has topped. Check who are the other toppers here.

UP Board UPMSP 10th Result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the much-awaited Uttar Pradesh Board 10th results today, April 27, 2019, i.e. on the scheduled date. According to reports, overall 80.07% students have passed the matriculation examination of the Uttar Pradesh in which Gautam Raghuvanshi has turned out to be the topper.

Raghuvanshi who is a resident of Kanpur has secured 97.17 % in the Board exam this year. The results are now available on its official website of the UPMSP Board. The second spot has been bagged by Shivam who has secured 97% while Tanuja Vishwakarma has secured the third position with 96.83%.

According to reports, around 58.6 lakh students had appeared in the Uttar Pradesh (UPMSP) board examinations this year including both 10th and 12th examinations. Students can check their results from the official websites- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in.

All the students can check the UP Board UPMSP 10th Result 2019 through the official website with the help of the steps given below.

How to check the UP Board UPMSP 10th Result 2019?

Visit any of the official websites mentioned above

Click on the result link

On clicking, a new window will be displayed

Here, enter the admit card details and submit online

The UP Board UPMSP 10th Result 2019 will appear on the screen of your computer or mobile

