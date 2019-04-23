UP Boards Class 10th, Class 12th results 2019: The results of class 10th and class 12th will be declared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on the official website upmsp.edu.in. No official confirmation on the dates. Out of 50 lakh, reportedly 6 lakh skipped the examinations after appearing in paper one or two papers.

UP Boards Class 10th, Class 12th results 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce class 10th and class 12th on the official website upmsp.edu.in. However, the confirmed dates of the examinations have still not been announced yet. Over 50 lakh students appeared for the class 10th and class 12th examinations, out of which, 6 lakh reportedly skipped the examinations after appearing in paper one or two papers. Around 32 lakh students had registered for high school exam and 26 lakh registered for Intermediate exams.

UP Board Result 2019: When to check?

Both results are to be declared on the same day. It is speculated that the results will be declared at the April-end. Speaking to a leading daily, Deputy chief minister, Dinesh Kumar said that it will be declared on April 30, 2019. As per other media reports, the result will be declared between April 22-27, 2019. Earlier the additional secretary, UPMSP said that the result can be expected post-April 22, Monday.

UP Board Result 2019: Where To Check?

upmspresults.up.nic.in

results.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

UP Board Class 10, Class 12 Results 2019: What other websites?

www.examresults.net

www.indiaresults.com

UP Board Class 10, Class 12 Results 2019: How to check?

Go to the official website of UP Board, upresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘UP Board Class 10 or UP Board 12th Result 2019’ Enter your details such as roll number and other details in the space provided Click on submit Results will be displayed on the screen Download and take out a print out of the same.

UP class 10, class 12 board results 2019 via SMS

SMS – UP10ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

SMS – UP12ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

Meanwhile, the Board has increased the fee for the re-evaluation of exams by five per cent. As per the latest rules, the amount of re-evaluating one subject is Rs 500. Earlier, the students sued to pay Rs 100.

