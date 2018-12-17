The Uttar Pradesh Basic Training Certificate has declared the results for the students of the third semester for the year 2015 on the official website i.e., btcexam.in. The candidates who appeared for the Basic Training Certificate 2015, third-semester examination are advised to check their results soon.

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Training Certificate has declared the results for the students of the third semester for the year 2015 on the official website i.e., btcexam.in. The candidates who appeared for the Basic Training Certificate 2015, third-semester examination are advised to check their results soon.

Well, the result was released on this Sunday, December 16, 2018, by the authority concerned i.e., the Examination Authority Office, Prayagraj. According to the stats, around 81% of the 100% students that appeared for the examinations have actually cleared it and the rest have failed. Approximately 10778 students out of 12900 students have passed the test successfully while 2072 students have failed in it. While 16 students were absent at the time of the test, the results for 34 candidates are still incomplete.

Here’s the data for reference:

Meanwhile, the results for BTC 2015 3rd semester improvement exam are also out and approximately 932 candidates, out of 6289 registered candidates have their results improved and the result for 5357 of them remain the same, without any changes made. This examination is held for a two-year teacher training programme which is organised by the Board in order to select candidates for teachers, assistant teachers, student counsellors, and tutor positions.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More