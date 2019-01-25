UP BTC 2015 admit card: The hall ticket for the Basic Training Certificate (BTC) exams 2015 and D.El.Ed 2018 has been declared on the btcexam.in. The interested candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website. Meanwhile, after the paper leak, later it was rescheduled from November 1 to November 3, 2018.

UP BTC 2015 admit card: The admit card for the Basic Training Certificate (BTC) exams 2015 and D.El.Ed 2018 has been released on the btcexam.in. The interested candidates can download the hall ticket of Semester 01 – From 25-Jan-2019 through the official website. The examination of the Basic training certificate (BTC) had been cancelled in 2018 after a paper leak. Later, it was rescheduled. Therefore, it was held from November 1 to November 3, 2018.

Instructing the STF and the police department, the UP Minister Chief Minister asked the officials to take strict action against those involved in BTC papers leak. Actions including arresting, forfeiting property and imposing NSA, if required can be implemented against the alleged gang leaders involved in the paper leak.

Following are the steps to downlaod the UP BTC 2015 admit card

Step 1 – Go to the official website – btcexam.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘download admit card’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it, take out a print out for future use.

