Examination Regulatory Authority UP has declared UP BTC admit card 2019 on August 12, 2019. Students can now download the UP BTC admit card on the official site, btcexam.in. As per the official notification, the exam authority has declared admit cards for different three exams D.El.ED 2018, BTC 2013, BTC 2015, 2nd Semester. Candidates can now download admit cards for different three sessions by visiting in the website, bctexam.in.

Steps to check BCT admit card 2019:

Step 1: Candidates will have to visit the official website bctexam.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates need to click on the download admit card option.

Step 3: Candidates will have to select the exam session applicable to them

Step 4: Candidates will have to log in and enter the required details

Step 5: The UP BCT admit card will be displayed on the screen of the candidates

Step 6: Candidates will have to download the UP BCT admit card 2019 and take a print out for future reference.

Other than the BCT admit card 2019, The examination authority has declared the result for B.T.C 2015 4th semester students on August 8, 2019. Students who appeared in the examination can now check the official website, btcexam.in. Candidates can visit the official site of Examination Regulatory Authority, UP for further details.

