UP BTC Admit Card 2019 released @btcexam.in: The UP BTC admit card has been released by the Examination Regulatory Authority UP on its official website btcexam.in. Candidates those who had applied for different exams i.e. D.El.ED 2018, BTC 2015, BTC 2013 2nd Semester can visit the official website to check the results.

As per the official notification released by the officials the hall ticket has been declared for or three different exams i.e. D.El.ED 2018, BTC 2015, BTC 2013 2nd Semester.

Steps to download the UP BTC hall ticket 2019

Step 1: Visit the official site of Examination Regulatory Authority, UP at btcexam.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the session link available on the home page.

Step 3: Press the session detail and enter the login credentials

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of it for further use.

Earlier this week, the exam authority has also declared the examination result for B.T.C 2015 4th semester students on 8th August 2019. Candidates those who had appeared in the exam can check their BCT Course result by visiting the website and providing their exam registration number.The examination for BCT 4th Semester course was held from 1st November to 3rd November 2019.

