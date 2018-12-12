UP BTC 4th Semester Exam Results 2018: The results of UP BTC 4th Semester Exam has been released on the official website - btcexam.in. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their respective results by following the steps given below.

UP BTC 4th Semester Exam Results 2018: Uttar Pradesh Basic Training Certificate fourth-semester exam results have been declared on the official website – btcexam.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their respective results by logging into the same. However, while logging into the website, one could find that they need to scan a code before being directed to the official webpage. The UP BTC exam was conducted by the Board where more than 74 thousand students had participated

According to reports in a leading daily, 68% of the total candidates that have appeared in the examination have cleared the examination. The BTC exam was conducted by the Board from November 1 which went on until November 3, 2018.

How to check the UP BTC 4th Semester Exam Results 2018?

Visit the official website mentioned above – btcexam.in

Scan the code and login to the homepage of the website

Now, search for the link that reads, “Uttar Pradesh BTC result” and click on it

Candidates need to enter their roll number, registration number and date of birth

Click on the Submit button

The result page will appear on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out for reference if necessary

To directly check the results through the official website, click on this link: btcexam.in

