UP D.EL.ED 1st Semester result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education (UP D.EL.ED) first-semester examination result has been released. Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the result through the official website - updeledinfo.in.

UP D.EL.ED 1st Semester result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education (UP D.EL.ED) first-semester examination result has been released by the examination conducting authority. The aspirants who had written in the exam can check their results by visiting the official website – updeledinfo.in. This year, total 1,91,111 applications were received for the exam out of which 1,89,938 applicants have appeared in the UP D.EL.ED exam.

The UP D.EL.ED exam was conducted from January 28 to January 30, 2019. Last year, 41 thousand trainees were passed out of the exam. The exam was held from May 1 to May 3, 2018, and result for the same was declared on

September 26, 2018. The UP D.EL.ED exam is a certificate programme to train untrained teachers and helps the candidate to get a job in primary school.

How to download and check the UP D.EL.ED 1st Semester result 2019?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP D.EL.ED at updeledinfo.in

Step 2: click on the link stated ‘Click Here for D.EL.ED first semester result

2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter the registration number.

Step 5: Check the merit list

Step 6: Download the result for future reference.

For more query, the applicant can visit the official website. In the official website, a ‘Student’s Query’ option is available where any candidate can ask the desirable question.

About UP D.EL.ED:

Diploma in Elementary Education is a two-year (full-time) educational certificate course. This course is recognized by National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). The candidates who are D.EL.ED certified by UP government need to clear CTET/TET Exam then the candidates can apply for government teacher job in Primary School. This Diploma course is divided into four semesters. Candidates who have qualified Higher Secondary or equivalent examination from any recognized board with a minimum of 50% marks are eligible to apply.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App