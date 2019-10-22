UP D.El.Ed 2nd Semester Results 2019: The Uttar Pradesh D.El.Ed Second Semester Exam 2019 results have been announced and the mark sheets are now available on btcexam.in. Candidates can check the details given below to download the results.

UP D.El.Ed 2nd Semester Results 2019: Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj, has announced the results and mark sheets of D.El.Ed Second Semester Exam 2019 conducted by the Board on the official website. Those who have appeared in the examination are advised to check the results on the official website and download their respective mark sheets from btcexam.in.

The Board had conducted the D.El.Ed examination at various centres across the state of Uttar Pradesh for those who aspire to become assistant teachers, student counselors and tutors in schools in Uttar Pradesh. Only the candidates who have passed 12th, Intermediate or equivalent examination were eligible to appear in the UP D.El.Ed Exam 2018.

Candidates can check the steps or instructions given in this article to download their respective mark sheets of D.El.Ed Exam 2018 from the official website.

UP D.El.Ed 2nd Semester Results 2019: How to check and download the mark sheets?

Candidates who have written in the examination are advised to visit the official website mentioned above – btcexam.in

On the homepage, under the select session click on the link that reads, “D.El.Ed 2018” and click on the ‘GO’ option

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, read the instructions and follow the same to check the result

Also Read: DEFCC Bihar Recruitment 2019: Apply for Senior Research Fellow, other posts, check Important dates, eligibility criteria

UP D.El.Ed 2nd Semester Results 2019: What’s Next?

Candidates who have cleared the examination will have to appear in the Counselling that will be organized by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board. The Board will prepare the merit list based on the marks obtained by the candidates in their respective Matriculation and Intermediate examination. The Diploma in Elementary Education is a two-year course designed for teaching aspirants. D.El.Ed was formerly known as UP BTC Exam.

Also Read: TNDTE Diploma Time Table 2019 out, check how to download



Also Read: IOCL Gujarat Recruitment 2019: Apply for 38 Non-Executive vacancies till October 30

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App