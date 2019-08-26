UP D.El.Ed 3rd Semester result 2019 is likely to be declared by the examination conducting authority today, August 26, 2019, on examregulatoryauthorityup.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the results in this article below.

UP D.El.Ed 3rd Semester result 2019: Secretary, Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj is all set to release the results of UP D.El.Ed 3rd Semester exam 2019 on its official website today, August 26, 2019. The results will be published on the official website – examregulatoryauthorityup.in/HOME.aspx. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the results by following the instructions to download the UP D.El.Ed 3rd Semester Result 2019 given below.

How to check and download the UP D.El.Ed 3rd Semester exam 2019 results?

Candidates need to visit the official website – examregulatoryauthorityup.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

On clicking, the result page will be displayed

Here, enter the registration details or roll number and click submit

The result will appear on the screen of your computer

Download and take a print out of the same for reference

