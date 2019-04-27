UP D.EL.ED first semester result 2019: Candidates can check their result will be declared by Monday i.e. April 29, 2019, on the official website i.e. updeledinfo.in

A total of 1,91,111 trainees registered this year for the course out of which 1,89,938 appeared for it. It’s a certificate programme for untrained teachers. The first semester 2019 examination was conducted at various centres across Uttar Pradesh. The exam takes place annually and the candidates who qualify this exam will be eligible as teachers for students from class 1 to 8.

UP D.EL.ED first semester result 2019: How to check

Visit official website updeledinfo.in Click the link that reads “Click Here For D.EL.Ed first semester resullt 2019” Log in using your registration credentials and check the merit list or state rank. Download the result and get a print out too for future reference.

This course is a two-year professional course for all the aspirants who wish to teach in government aided and private institutions in Uttar Pradesh.

The course is a pre-requisite training that enables one to teach from Class 1 to Class 8. It’s a programme for untrained teachers who will be placed as taught after the completion of training.

