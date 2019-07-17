UP D.El.Ed rank list 2019: UP Diploma Elementary Education (DElEd) rank link has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Education Board. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their result by visiting the official website, updeled.gov.in.Selected students will have to participate in the counseling process which is scheduled to held from July 17 and will conclude on July 19.

UP D.El.Ed rank list 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Education Board has declared the rank list of candidates who have successfully passed the UP Diploma Elementary Education (DElEd) result at its official website, updeled.gov.in.

The candidates who appeared for the UP D.El.Ed 2019 entrance exam can log in the official website of the exam to check their state rank online on the official website of the department.

Selected students will have to participate in the counselling process. Candidates who attained rank from 1 to 25,000 are eligible for counselling. The choice filling process will begin from July 17 and conclude on July 19. Meanwhile, the seat allocation result for the candidates to freeze their respective seat in the college will be released on July 20 and the document verification round will take place from July 21 to August 5. Also, the final result of seat allocation and counselling will be published on August 6.

Steps to check UP DElEd rank list 2019

Step 1: Login the official website of updeled.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UP BTC (D.El.Ed.) merit list ‘know your state rank’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on rank log-in

Step 4: The candidates are advised to log-in using credentials (Course name, Registration Number etc.)

Step 5: Click on Submit

Step 5: Result will be displayed, download for future reference.

The D.El.Ed earlier known as BTC is a two-year training programme. The certified candidates need to clear CTET/TET Exam then can apply for government teacher job in Primary School.

