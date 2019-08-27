UP D.El.Ed result 2019: The Examination Regulatory Authority to announce the UP D.El.Ed 3rd semester result, today. Once the result will be announced candidates must download the UP D.El.Ed result or direct has been provided below.

UP D.El.Ed result 2019: UP D.EL.Ed 3rd semester result 2019 is likely to release today by The Examination Regulatory Authority. Candidates who earlier appeared in the examination must keep a track on any update made by the officials of ERA or click on the link examregulatoryauthorityup.in to visit directly. As per the reports it was expected that on August 26, 2019, the UP D.El.Ed 3rd semester result to be announced by the officials, but now it is expected to be released on August 27, 2019. Candidates must know that to access the result they need to fill the credentials like roll number, security code.

Follow the steps to check UP D.El.Ed 3rd semester examination result:

Step 1: Click on the link examregulatoryauthorityup.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under Result section

Step 3: Click on the generated result link

Step 4: A new web page will appear

Step 5: The UP D.EL.Ed 3rd semester result will appear in the PDF format

Step 6: Candidates are advised to download the result or take a hard copy of it

Candidates must know that the result will contain, candidates name, roll number, marks secured and qualifying status, candidates must download the result and take a hard copy of it for future reference. According to the reports provided by officials, around 2 lakh candidates appeared in the UP D.El.Ed 3rd semester exam and after qualifying in the exam, candidates are eligible to apply for CTET exam. For further queries, candidates can contact to the official’s and mail: secretarypnp.up@gmail.com.

