UP DElEd Counseling Result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education or UP DElEd Counseling Result for the second phase is likely to be released on the official website of UP D.El.Ed on updeled.gov.in

UP DElEd Counseling Result 2019: The Examination Regulation Authority Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh is likely to declare the Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education or UP DElEd results on its official website. Candidates those who had appeared in the first round of counselling for UP D.El.Ed Admission 2019 can visit the official website of UP D.El.Ed on updeled.gov.in, after its release.

Candidates those who wish to get admission to Diploma in Elementary Education programme in various colleges based in Uttar Pradesh have appeared in the exam and they have been waiting for the results from a long time.

The counselling results will be announced for Phase 2, which means that the candidates those who secured rank between 250001 to 333090

UP DElEd Counseling Result 2019: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP DElEd on updeled.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the candidate services menu

Step 3: Click on the link which says Allotment Result.

Step 4: Enter login credentials, examination roll number and other details

Step 5: Click on the submit button to proceed

Step 6: The allotment result will display on the screen

Step 7: Download it for further reference.

Candidates who secured rank 1 to 333090, the complete results will be released on August 26, 2019. Selected Candidates those who will be allotted seat after today’s result will have to report to the prescribed colleges for admission formalities and for the document verification. Selected candidates must carry the important documents while reporting top the colleges. For further details related to UP DElEd counselling, candidates can visit the official website, updeled.gov.in.

