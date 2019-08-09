The second allotment has been released by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP). Candidates can check their names by visiting jeecup.nic.in.

The JEECUP second allotment list 2019 has been published on the official website of the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), jeecup.nic.in. all the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the allotment list by visiting the official website of the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), jeecup.nic.in. The allotment list consists of roll number, name, program code and program name. The first allotment list of the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) was issued on August 5, 2019. All the candidates who were not shortlisted in the first round can check their names in the second allotment list. The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) direct admission will be executed in three phases for admissions to polytechnic colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh. A total number of three allotment lists will be issued by JEECUP for admissions.

Steps to check the JEECUP 2nd allotment list 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), jeecup.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying 2nd round allotment of direct admission.

Step 3: You wilol be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: The allotment list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Press control F and enter the roll number to find your name in the lits.

Step 6: Download the list.

Step 8: Take a print out of the list and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

All the shortlisted candidates in the list are urged to report at the allotted centres from August 9, 2019, to August 11, 2019. The third allotment list for the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will be issued on August 14, 2019. all the candidates who will be unable to make it in the second list can wait for the release of the third allotment list. for any further information, candidates can visit the official website of Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), jeecup.nic.in.

