UP Madarsa Board Results 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Board has declared the results of the 2019 examination on its official website: madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in. Students who appeared for the UP Madarsa Board examination 2019 can download the results from its official website. Students can download the results from http://madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.

Important steps to check the results:

1. Students will need to select their class: Aliya, Alim, Kamil, and Fazil

2. Enter your 10-digit roll number and click on submit to view the result

3. Download or take a printout of the result for future reference

The Madarsa Board, under the UP Education Department, conducts the examination. In 1996, the government removed the board from the education department and brought it under the Department of Minority Welfare. The formation of the Madarsa Board, under the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Shiksha Parishad Act -2004, is promulgated by a government notification dated on Dec 6, 2004, and Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow has been constituted by the Government for Minority Welfare and Wakf Section-3, through a notification dated December 14, 2007, the UP government.

The function of the Madarsa Board:

Madarsas, who are completing the standard of Tahtaniya, Faukania, Aliya level under the Madarsa Board are recognized. (An accredited Arabic and Persian accreditation administration and service regulation 2016 has been promulgated for accreditation standards and recommendations).

