UP PCS (J) 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the answer keys for Civil Judge Junior Divison prelims examinations on the official website. The candidates can also raise the objections from December 26.

UP PCS (J) answer keys 2018: The answer keys of Civil Judge Junior Divison prelims examinations has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on the official website uppsc.nic.in. The candidates who appeared in the PCS (J) exam can check the same. The answer keys were released for both papers and all four series (A, B, C and D). The last date of the availability of the answer keys is December 25. The candidates can raise the objections also from December 26, 2018. They can send their objections to below address, ‘Anju Katiyar, Pariksha Niyantrak, Atigopan- 1 Anubhag, Uttar Pradesh Lok Seva Ayog, Prayagraj.’

Steps to check UP PCS (J) answer keys 2018

Step 1: Go to the official website, uppsc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘answer key’ link on the homepage

Step 3: The answer keys will be released in a pdf format

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for future reference.

The results of the candidates will also be available shortly. After qualifying the prelims exam, now candidates will have to appear for the mains and interview. The examination is scheduled to be conducted in two sessions on December 16. The notification has been released to fill up 610 vacancies across the country.

The main exam shortlisted candidates will be called for the interview round.

Pattern of Interview

Interview carries a weightage of 100 marks. The candidates will be recruited in the Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service on the basis of his merit giving due regard to his ability character, personality, and physique.

