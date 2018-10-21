UP Police Admit Card 2018: The admit card for the re-examination of the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Exam will be soon released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) on its official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Admit Card 2018: The admit card for the re-examination of the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Exam will be soon released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) on its official website at uppbpb.gov.in. The re-examination is scheduled to be held on October 24 and 25 in various centres across the state. The appearing candidates will have to produce new admit cards during the time of examination as old admit cards won’t be accepted.

The time, date and centre information along with reporting time would be mentioned on the new admit card applicable for the entry into exam centres. The UP Police had invited application to fill the 41520 posts of constable.

Know steps to download to download UP Police Admit Card 2018:

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board @ uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link which says UP Police Constable Recruitment 2018 re-examination Enter the details required to download admit card as registration number or date of birth Download the admit card and take a print out for future purpose

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More