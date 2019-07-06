UP Police Admit card 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit cards for the post of Sub Inspector, Assistant Sub Inspector, and Computer operators. The admit cards were released on July 6, 2019.

UP Police Admit Card 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) had released the admit card for the post of Sub Inspector, Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk, Accounting, and Confidential Assistant Cadre Service for Men- 2016 and women- 2016) and Computer Operator (Recruitment 2017). The admit cards were released today i.e.on July 6, 2019. Candidates can use their admit card through UPPRBP website and will be used for Document Verification and Physical Standard Test (PST).

Candidates can download the admit card by providing the registration number and date of birth through the link.

Link for the admit card of UPPRBP is given below:

/admitcards.online-ap1.com/UPPRPB_3_TYPING_TEST/

UP Police DV PET for SI and ASI Post and Typing Test will be held from July 11, 2019, onwards.

How to d0wnload UP Police SI, ASI, Computer Operator Admit Card 2019

Go to the official site of UP Police at uppbpb.gov.in

Click on the link ‘Download admit card’ for DV and PST for clerk, Accounting and Confidential Assistant Cadre Service for Men-2016 and Women – 2016

A new video will open. Candidates have to enter their registration number, Date of birth and a code to login

Download Admit Card

Take a print out for future reference

Note: Candidates can get all the details regarding the exam like venue, date, time, etc on the admit card. Candidates should carry the admit card on the day of the examination. Candidate coming to the examination hall without admit card will not be allowed to sit in the exam.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App