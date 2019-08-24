UP Police ASI/ SI Additional Result 2019 has been declared by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. Candidates those who had applied for the posts of ASI (Ministerial), ASI (Accounts) & SI (Confidential) can check the results from the official website of the board.

UP Police ASI/ SI Additional Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released the results of UP Police ASI/ SI Additional Result 2019 on its official website, Candidates those who had applied for the posts of ASI (Ministerial), ASI (Accounts) & SI (Confidential) and are waiting for the result can access it on the official website of the Board on uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police ASI/ SI Additional Result will include the roll numbers and names of the selected candidates. Around 19 vacancies have been released for the or direct recruitment for the post of ASI(Ministerial), ASI (Accounts) and SI (Confidential)- Male and four posts of ASI (Ministerial), ASI(Accounts) and SI (Confidential)- female.

Steps to Check UP Police ASI/SI Additional Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, ie. uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says, ‘UP Police ASI & SI Additional Result 2019’

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Press Control and f key and enter Roll Number or Name to proceed and check result

Step 5: Download the result for future reference.

