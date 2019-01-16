UP Police Board recruitment 2019: According to the official notification, the date of the examination has been released on the official website uppbpb.gov.in. However, the schedule of the examination would be released in the month of October by UP Police Board.

UP Police Board recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police Board has announced the date to conduct the examination for the recruitment constable on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The Board has released the notification to fill 49,568 vacant posts. According to the official notification, the schedule of the examination will be released in the month of October by UP Police Board.

Important Dates:

The written examination will be conducted on January 27 and January 28, 2019.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

A total number of 49,568 posts are vacant. Out of which 31,360 posts of The constable (Citizen Police) are vacant and 18,208 Constable posts (Provincial Armed Constabulary) are vacant. UP Police Constable Recruitment 2018: Selection procedure

The selection of the candidates for UP Police will be done on the basis done on the basis of performance/evaluation in –

Scrutiny of Documents

Phisical Efficiency Test (PET)

Written Exam

Document Verification

Examination syllabus:

The recruitment written exam will consist of questions from General Knowledge, General Hindi, Quantitative and Mental ability, and Reasoning Ability. The recruitment will test the candidates’ knowledge on General Knowledge, General Hindi, Quantitative and Mental ability, and Reasoning Ability.

The selected candidates will be paid of Rs 5,200 to 20,200 per month with Grade Pay Rs 2,000.

