The admit for the recruitment for Uttar Pradesh Police constable has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). According to the official notification, candidates will not get their admit card at the registered address by post. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification for more details.

UP Police constable admit card: The admit for the recruitment for Uttar Pradesh Police constable has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). The candidates who had registered for the same can download their results on the official website – uppbpb.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to held on January 27 and 28 at examination centres across Uttar Pradesh. The venue and time of the examination will be mentioned in the admit card. No candidate will be able to appear for the exam without admit card.

Candidates need to carry a valid identity card, a passport-sized photo and print out of the e-admit card. According to the official notification, candidates will not get their admit card at the registered address by post. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification for more details.

Know how to download admit card Uttar Pradesh Police Constable recruitment examination 2019:

Go to the official website of the UPPRPB – uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link ‘UP Police admit card download’ Click on the link and you will be redirected to a new page Login with all requisite details – Application number Your admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and take a print out of the admit card for future reference

