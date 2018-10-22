UP Police Constable and reserved PAC 2018: The Uttar Pradesh recruitment board has released the admit card for the UP Police Constable and reserved PAC 2018 on the official website uppbpb.gov.in. The Uttar Pradesh recruitment board is conducting a re-exam for the candidates. Earlier, the afternoon shift examination was cancelled due to some discrepancy. The exam was cancelled as the offline paper was distributed in the morning shift.

UP Police Constable and reserved PAC 2018 : The admit card of the second shift re-exam of the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable and reserved PAC 2018 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board on the official website of uppbpb.gov.in. Earlier, the second shift exam which was scheduled to be conducted on June 18 and 19 was cancelled as the offline paper was distributed in the morning. As soon as the discrepancy came into the notice of the examination authorities, they cancelled the exam. Besides, they have also released the news date. Now, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on October (Thursday) 25 and (Friday) 26, 2018.

The candidates are advised to download their admit card immediately in order to avoid the inconvenience.

Follow the simple steps to download the admit card

1. Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in

2. On the homepage of the website, click on the link ‘UP Police constable and reserved PAC 2018 Admit Card/Hall Ticket.

3. After entering your details, a pop page will appear, enter your UP Police constable and reserved PAC 2018 application number, date of birth, security pin and click on login.

4. Your UP POlice constable and reserved PAC 2018 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Carefully check your relevant details.

5. Take out a print out of the admit card.

The UPPRPB invited the applications for 41,520 vacant constable posts in the UP police in January 2018.

The exams were conducted on June 18th and June 19th at 860 exam centers.

The morning shift exam 10:00 am to 12:00 noon while the second shift exam which was cancelled was scheduled to be conducted from 3:00 pm to 5:00 p.m in which lakhs of the candidates participated.



About Uttar Pradesh Recruitment Board

The UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is committed to being a leader in recruitment, through impartial and objective methodology, adopting transparent processes, innovative technological applications, continuous evolution and growth. Their mission is to provide services which are appropriate to the needs of the police force based on its requirements to meet the challenges of the millennium.

