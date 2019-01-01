UP Police Constable exam 2018: There are a total of 49,568 vacant posts for which the applicants will be recruited by means of the examination.The official notification for the exam was announced 2 days back on December 28, 2019. The admit cards are set to release in the second week of January.

UP Police Constable exam 2018: UPPRPB- Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, recently announced their examination dates for the UP Police Constable recruitment exam 2018. As per the official notification released by the board, the written examination for the recruitment for 49,568 vacant posts for constables in Uttar Pradesh police will be held from January 27 and January 28, 2019. Candidates can check the official notification at the UP Police website @ uppbpb.gov.in.

Applicants who have registered themselves for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable exam 2018 can check the complete date and time schedule at the official website of Uttar Pradesh police board. The board will soon release the admit card for the examination process on the official website. Applicants are suggested to keep a regular check on the official website @ uppbpb.gov.in.

