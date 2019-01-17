UP police constable exam on Jan 27, 28: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will conduct an examination to recruit candidates for the posts of Reserved Citizen Police and Reserved Regional Armed Constabulary. The admit card is soon to be released on the official website @ uppbpb.gov.in.

UP police constable exam on Jan 27, 28: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will soon be releasing the admit cards for recruitment examination for the posts of Reserved Citizen Police and Reserved Regional Armed Constabulary. A notification released at the official website on December 28 read that the UPPRB is all set to conduct an examination to fill 49,569 posts. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 27 and 28. The notification further advises applicants to keep visiting the site regularly. The admit card is soon to be released on the official website @ uppbpb.gov.in.

Also, it is necessary to visit the site regularly as the schedule for the examination is soon to be released on the websites. The written examination will carry questions from General Knowledge, General Hindi, Quantitative and Mental ability, and Reasoning Ability. There will be a total of 300 marks questions in the test.

Those who will be selected after the examination will be paid between Rs 5,200 to 20,200 per month with Grade Pay Rs 2,000. The recruitment will be done on the basis of performance/evaluation in the scrutiny of documents, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), written exam and document verification.

