The 2019 recruitment exam for Uttar Pradesh Police constable will be taking place today in UP’s Moradabad district. It will be conducted by Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) for the post of Reserved Citizen Police and Reserved Regional Armed Constabulary. The number of candidates sitting for the exam is 73,000 and strict arrangements have been made to prohibit the use of unfair means. The exam centres are under strict CCTV surveillance.

Candidates will be sitting for 49,568 posts. Selected ones will get a salary of Rs 5,200 to 20,200 per month with Grade Pay amounting to Rs 2,000. In 2018, the total number of vacant seats was 41520 posts. Syllabus for the exam contains General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental Ability and Mental Aptitude, I.Q and Reasoning Ability. The result for the written test will be declared in March. Admit Cards were issued beforehand to the candidates, in case someone missed theirs, it can be downloaded from the official site of UPPRB (uppbpb.gov.in).

Here is the list of dos and don’ts to be followed by candidates:

1. Appearing candidates must reach the examination centre 10 minutes before the exam starts

2. Candidates must not forget to take their admit card along, breach of which will result in their disqualification from the exam

3. Candidates should only use black and blue ballpoint for writing their answers. If possible, they must carry an extra pair of blue and black ballpoint too

4. Exam venue and time are mentioned on the admit cards. Candidates also need to carry a valid identity card (original), passport-sized picture and a print out of the e-admit card.

