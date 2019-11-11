UP Police Constable Final Answer Key 2019: The final answer keys of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Lucknow (UPPRPB) has been released and the result will be announced at the official website uppbpb.gov.in. Vacancies 49,568 are available for the constable posts.

UP Police Constable Final Answer Key 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Lucknow (UPPRPB) has released the final answer keys of UP Police recruitment test 2019 on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The recruitment is available for the vacant 49,568 constable posts.

The link will be available only until November 12, 2019. A written test has been conducted for constable recruitment on January 27 and 28, 2019. Since the final answer keys are out, the result is likely to be announced soon. After the finalization, UP Police will be publishing its results at uppbpb.gov.in.

Post that, they had released on February 4, 2019, and it was available for download until February 7, 2019. Candidates could also submit objections in this duration. A revised answer key was published on March 12, 2019. That with master question paper was available for download until March 17, 2019.

One is that for notice and other is for the answer key. A notification will be opened in the form of Pdf. The second link will lead to the link of the constable recruitment page.

UP Police Constable Final Answer Key 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPBPB.i.e. uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the UP Police Constable Final Answer Key 2019 as displayed on the home page.

Step 3: It will redirect you to the page of the answer keys

Step 4: Candidates can check shift wise UP Police Constable Final Answer Key 2019. Save it for the future reference.

The UPPRPB had released the preliminary answer key in February for the examination which was conducted on January 27, 28, 2019.

Candidates can also submit the objections. A revised answer key had been published on March 12, 2019.

Master question paper is also available, until March 17, 2019.

UP Police constable recruitment is available for 31,360 vacancies of constable civil police, and 18,208 vacancies of constable in pradeshik armed constabulary (PAC).

Recently, the government has also asked the police department to speed up the process of this recruitment.

After the result of the written test, the board will conduct physical efficiency test and document verification process for the shortlisted candidates.

