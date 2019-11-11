UP Police Constable final answer keys: The Uttar Pradesh Constable Recruitment 2019 exam was conducted by the UPPRPB recently and the answer keys for the same have been released. Candidates can now download the UP Police Constable Answer Keys 2019 by clicking on the direct link given in this article.

UP Police Constable final answer keys: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board or UPPRPB has released the final answer keys of UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2019 on its official website. All the candidates who have appeared in the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Exam are advised to check the answer keys on the official website of the Recruitment Board. Candidates need to log into the official website – http://uppbpb.gov.in/ to download the answer key pdf.

UPPRPB had conducted the Constable recruitment exam for those who had submitted their applications for the vacant posts announced. As per the notification released by the recruitment Board, there are The Constable Candidates can follow the instructions given in this article to download the UP Police Constable final Answer Keys 2019.

How to check and download the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2019 final Answer Keys?

1. Candidates are required to visit the official website of the Board – http://uppbpb.gov.in/

2. On the homepage, click on the link to download the Answer Keys

3. On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

4. Here, fill in the details such as the roll number as written on the UP Police Constable Admit Card 2019

5. Now, submit the details and wait for the answer key pdf to download

6. Take a print out of the same for reference

7. Tally the answer keys and start raising objections through the prescribed f0rmat on the official website of the Board

Here’s the direct link to download the UP Police Constable Exam final Answer Keys 2019: http://uppbpb.gov.in/

Candidates must note that they can raise objections against any wrong answer key through the official website of the Board. A notification for the same will be released soon. For more information regarding the rasing of objections and how to submit the same, candidates must visit the official website and check the notification.

