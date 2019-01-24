Results for the post of Reserved Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) for both male and female candidates have been announced by the UP Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (PRPB). Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website uppbpb.gov.in. wherein they have to enter their roll number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYY format. The number of posts for the qualifying candidates is 1366. As per the official circular, the board will not be considering any RTI seeking additional information on recruitments or the announced results.

Alongside, the UPPRPB has also released the PST results for the post of Sub Inspector of Police. The examination for the same was conducted in on December 4, 2018. Direct recruitment for Police Constable PAC, 2015 was conducted by UPPRPB. According to reports, the notification had announced a total of 5716 posts for PACs. The notification was issued on December 29, 2015.

Follow the given steps to check your result:

Candidates are required to check their results on the website by using their registration number or date of birth

Visit the official site at uppbpb.gov.i

Go to the link on the home page that read ‘Selection results for 1366 posts

Go to the link for the result you want to check- female PAC, Male PAC, open category, SC, ST, category etc.

Verify if your name is in the merit list.

