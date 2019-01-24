UP Police constable PAC result declared: Today, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) declared the results for the unreserved category of men and 13 posts reserved for SC category of women.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on Thursday announced final results for the Reserved Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). Candidates who were awaiting the list can check their names on the official site of the uppbpb.gov.in. As for the result, a total of 1,366 candidates have been selected including both female and male. The exam was conducted in 2015 by the UPPRPB following the notification that was issued on December 29, 2015.

HERE ARE THE STEPS TO CHECK THE RESULTS

1. Visit the official site at uppbpb.gov.in

2. Click on the link on the home page that read ‘Selection results for 1366 posts.

3. Click on the link for the result you want to check-female PAC, Male PAC, open category, SC, ST category.

4. Check your name in the merit list.

The recruitment process started for PAC male and female after a 2015 notification for a total of 5,716 posts for men and 5,800 female PAC positions. Today, the result was declared for the unreserved category of men and 13 posts reserved for SC category of women.

Candidates can check their name on the website by using their registration number or date of birth, official notification states.

